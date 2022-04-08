Dan Campbell Shares Story About Coaching An Alcoholic On The Miami Dolphins

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell recently shared a powerful story about alcohol abuse.

The head coach of the Lions shared a story about coaching a guy in Miami who would regularly come to practice “just reeking of alcohol,” but he loved football, according to Jeremy Reisman. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Campbell used the story of an example of how you just have to find a way to put a guy to work. You can read his full comments in the tweet below.

Dan Campbell on his confidence level in the staff/culture to straighten out players who may have perceived character issues. … by telling a very Dan Campbell story. pic.twitter.com/QgKNem66qc — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) April 7, 2022

I don’t know why, but I really like this story from Campbell. We all know he’s a genuine dude, and him talking about coaching a guy struggling with alcohol seems very authentic.

Furthermore, there’s zero malice in this story. In fact, this is a story about Dan Campbell trying to help someone.

By putting the unnamed player to work on the football field, he helped give the guy a purpose and something to do. Clearly, when he wasn’t playing football, he was busy drinking all the time.

That’s not a situation you want to find yourself in. Whatever Campbell did, it must have worked on some level because the unnamed player is still in the league.

Hopefully, he found a way to iron out whatever issues he was having, and props to Campbell for being real as always.