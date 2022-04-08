Editorial

Dan Campbell Shares Story About Coaching An Alcoholic On The Miami Dolphins

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAR 01: Dan Campbell, head coach of the Detroit Lions speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 1, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell recently shared a powerful story about alcohol abuse.

The head coach of the Lions shared a story about coaching a guy in Miami who would regularly come to practice “just reeking of alcohol,” but he loved football, according to Jeremy Reisman. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Campbell used the story of an example of how you just have to find a way to put a guy to work. You can read his full comments in the tweet below.

I don’t know why, but I really like this story from Campbell. We all know he’s a genuine dude, and him talking about coaching a guy struggling with alcohol seems very authentic.

Furthermore, there’s zero malice in this story. In fact, this is a story about Dan Campbell trying to help someone.

 

By putting the unnamed player to work on the football field, he helped give the guy a purpose and something to do. Clearly, when he wasn’t playing football, he was busy drinking all the time.

That’s not a situation you want to find yourself in. Whatever Campbell did, it must have worked on some level because the unnamed player is still in the league.

Hopefully, he found a way to iron out whatever issues he was having, and props to Campbell for being real as always.