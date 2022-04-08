Editorial

REPORT: Georgia Football Player Warren Brinson Arrested After Allegedly Shooting A Water Bead Gel Gun At People

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Warren Brinson #97 of the Georgia Bulldogs attempts to block a pass by J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines in the fourth quarter of the game in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Georgia football player Warren Brinson has reportedly been arrested after allegedly making a very stupid decision.

Brinson turned himself into authorities in Georgia on charges of misdemeanor simple battery after he allegedly shot people with a water bead gel gun, according to UGASports.com. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A water bead gel gun appears similar to an airsoft gun, and Georgia football player allegedly shot people on campus with it while doing the “Orbeez Challenge,” which encourages people t o shoot people with the fake guns.

Brinson told UGASports.com he thought he knew the people he was shooting, but it turned out to be a complete mistake.

It’s hard to put into words how stupid of an alleged decision this was from Brinson. The photo in the tweet below is apparently one of the toy guns being used in this challenge.

Clearly, it looks very real. If you pull a fake gun on someone attempting to prank them and they’re armed real with a real weapon, it could be the last mistake you make in your life.

As a pro-Second Amendment guy, you should treat weapons with complete seriousness. If you’re going to paintball or play airsoft, do it somewhere far away from the public. I grew up paintballing and airsofting and I loved it. You know what I didn’t do?

I didn’t run around with a realistic looking AK-47 opening fire on people. That’s a great way to get killed.

Hopefully, someone sits Brinson down and explains to him how his alleged actions could have gotten him killed. Make much smarter decisions, folks.