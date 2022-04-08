REPORT: Georgia Football Player Warren Brinson Arrested After Allegedly Shooting A Water Bead Gel Gun At People

Georgia football player Warren Brinson has reportedly been arrested after allegedly making a very stupid decision.

Brinson turned himself into authorities in Georgia on charges of misdemeanor simple battery after he allegedly shot people with a water bead gel gun, according to UGASports.com.

Charges were pressed by individuals. Police didn’t arrest him cause an officer saw him. He also turned himself in. https://t.co/GdD7E0F0e3 — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) April 8, 2022

A water bead gel gun appears similar to an airsoft gun, and Georgia football player allegedly shot people on campus with it while doing the “Orbeez Challenge,” which encourages people t o shoot people with the fake guns.

Brinson told UGASports.com he thought he knew the people he was shooting, but it turned out to be a complete mistake.

Maybe. Just saying this was not a case of a policeman (UGA police) seeing him using a toy water and deciding to arrest him. Persons who were “shot at” pressed the charges. Once that happened, Warren turned himself in. https://t.co/dXPvRLGsoi — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) April 8, 2022

It’s hard to put into words how stupid of an alleged decision this was from Brinson. The photo in the tweet below is apparently one of the toy guns being used in this challenge.

Clearly, it looks very real. If you pull a fake gun on someone attempting to prank them and they’re armed real with a real weapon, it could be the last mistake you make in your life.

If you terrorize people w/ the #OrbeezChallenge, we’ll arrest you.

Shooting a gel-bead gun at someone isn’t a prank. It’s a crime.

Not only can it cause serious injuries, it puts your life at risk.

It would only take a moment of panic for someone to fire back – w/ real bullets. pic.twitter.com/qVjdlzOEro — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 5, 2022

As a pro-Second Amendment guy, you should treat weapons with complete seriousness. If you’re going to paintball or play airsoft, do it somewhere far away from the public. I grew up paintballing and airsofting and I loved it. You know what I didn’t do?

I didn’t run around with a realistic looking AK-47 opening fire on people. That’s a great way to get killed.

The Orbeez Shooting Challenge is putting people at risk. This latest trend on #TikTok consists of using toy guns to do “drive-by shootings” and chase people and friends with water balloon-like bullets. Police are asking parents to watch their kids @7NewsDC #orbeezchallenge pic.twitter.com/sPs8M0AQ2q — Ashlie Rodriguez 7News (@Ashlie7News) April 6, 2022

Hopefully, someone sits Brinson down and explains to him how his alleged actions could have gotten him killed. Make much smarter decisions, folks.