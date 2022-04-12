Maher Says Democrats Have Become The Party Of ‘No Common Sense’

HBO host Bill Maher said Democrats have become the party of “no common sense” while appearing on a Tuesday episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Maher said the criticized American public is searching for common sense in the wake of the left’s call to abolish police, claims men can get pregnant and support for looting.

“We are both seen as people who are commonsensical and that is what there is a hunger for. I think in America, more than anything, is common sense,” Maher said. “Away from the extremes. When people say to me ‘Don’t you think you’ve gotten more conservative?’ No, I haven’t. The left has gotten goofier. So I seem more conservative, maybe, but it’s not me who’s changed. I’m always saying to the Democrats ‘just don’t be the party of no common sense.’ And you will be surprised with all the amazing success you will have as opposed to what’s going to happen, which is they’re going to get their ass kicked in November.”

Rogan said Maher represents what it means to be liberal given that he is a “normal person” believing in equal rights, but has become rare in current society. He said Maher has the “courage” of speaking his mind on national television.

Maher said late night television used to be apolitical, but now it has to “pander to the liberal audience.” (RELATED: ‘Stop Being Arrogant’: Bill Maher Argues The Liberal Media Has Been ‘Wrong A Lot’ When It Comes To COVID)

“Now, you couldn’t survive, apparently, on late night television unless you are political,” Maher continued. “Unless the audience knows exactly, and I would put Saturday Night Live in this too, I think Elon Musk took them to task. He said it doesn’t seem like a show that’s about comedy anymore so much as it is about declaring some woke doctrine.”

Maher has recently been highly critical of the left and the Democratic Party. He told Daily Wire editor emeritus Ben Shapiro in March that his politics has not changed, but rather the left has.

“I haven’t changed at all. My politics hasn’t changed, they’ve changed,” Maher said. “People say to me sometimes, ‘Have you changed?’ No, it’s just that five years ago no one was talking about defunding the police, I never heard that phrase five years ago. That’s not me changing, that’s things changing. I’m reacting to it as I’ve always been.”

“Letting three-year-olds decide what gender they are, this wasn’t something five years ago,” he said. “Free speech, you know, used to be a left-wing thing that we were proud and owned, and now that seems to be under attack.”

He then warned that California’s high regulations will cause residents to exit the state in high numbers and it “will be hung on the Democrats” during a March 22 interview on the “Adam Carolla Show.”