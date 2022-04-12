REPORT: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Won’t Attend Voluntary Team Workouts

Aaron Rodgers reportedly won’t be around for Green Bay’s volunteer offseason workouts.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the superstar quarterback isn’t expected to attend the team’s voluntary offseason workout program in May, according to CBS Sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Regarding Rodgers not showing up for the off-season: remember, he has a $50K workout bonus (as I first reported, thank you very much) that requires him to show up for 3 days. So, this is not news to the #Packers. If he wants to show up any other time, he can. It’s all voluntary. https://t.co/sciBVMkQIB — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) April 12, 2022

Now, am I sure some people are going to want to freak out about Rodgers not attending offseason workouts? Sure. Does it matter even a little bit?

Not at all. It’s completely meaningless and anyone in the media who pretends differently is lying to you.

The reality of the situation is that veteran quarterbacks and other vets don’t really gain anything from offseason workouts. Players have their own routines and showing up in Green Bay for a few days in May won’t help Rodgers at all.

If anything, it’s just a waste of time for him and other veterans. I’m not surprised at all that he’s not expected to show up.

Everything is fine in Green Bay. Rodgers has a new deal, he’s ready to roll and Packers fans can breathe easy. There’s nothing to panic about.