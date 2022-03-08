REPORT: Aaron Rodgers Is Staying With The Packers

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly sticking with the Green Bay Packers.

There has been serious speculation about what Rodgers would do this offseason, and whether or not he'd keep playing with the Packers.

Well, it sounds like a decision has been made.

According to Pat McAfee, who is a close friend of Rodgers, the talented quarterback has agreed to stay with the franchise, and there is “a Cap Friendly deal on the way.”

BREAKING: According to my sources.. @AaronRodgers12 will officially be returning to the Green Bay Packers. There is no deal in place currently but there is said to be a Cap Friendly deal on the way. Retirement was a real consideration & in the end 🗣 HE IS BACK WITH THE PACK pic.twitter.com/1lpdcLxyPL — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 8, 2022

Ian Rapoport reported that the deal is for $200 million over four years with $153 million guaranteed, but McAfee tweeted that’s not true.

News of a “4 year $200,000,000 Million deal” is not accurate… according to my sources 🤷🏼‍♂️ — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 8, 2022

Well, there it is, folks. After months and months of speculation about what Rodgers would do next, a decision has been made.

McAfee saying it is about as close to Rodgers saying it himself as you’re going to get. After all, he’s a regular guest on McAfee’s show and opens up to him more than anyone else in the media.

So, if McAfee says it’s go time, I 100% believe it.

If you’re a fan of the Packers, I can’t even imagine how happy you must be right now. After looking like there was a good chance he’d never return, Rodgers is staying with the green and gold.

Welcome to life in the NFL. Things sure can change quickly!