REPORT: Aaron Rodgers Is Staying With The Packers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after beating the Washington Football Team 24-10 in the game at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Aaron Rodgers is reportedly sticking with the Green Bay Packers.

There has been serious speculation about what Rodgers would do this offseason, and whether or not he’d keep playing with the Packers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like a decision has been made.

According to Pat McAfee, who is a close friend of Rodgers, the talented quarterback has agreed to stay with the franchise, and there is “a Cap Friendly deal on the way.”

Ian Rapoport reported that the deal is for $200 million over four years with $153 million guaranteed, but McAfee tweeted that’s not true.

Well, there it is, folks. After months and months of speculation about what Rodgers would do next, a decision has been made.

McAfee saying it is about as close to Rodgers saying it himself as you’re going to get. After all, he’s a regular guest on McAfee’s show and opens up to him more than anyone else in the media.

So, if McAfee says it’s go time, I 100% believe it.

If you’re a fan of the Packers, I can’t even imagine how happy you must be right now. After looking like there was a good chance he’d never return, Rodgers is staying with the green and gold.

 

Welcome to life in the NFL. Things sure can change quickly!