REPORT: Aaron Rodgers Signs An Extension With The Packers

Aaron Rodgers has reportedly inked a new deal with the Packers.

Last week, Rodgers announced that he planned on returning to the Packers for another year of NFL action, and it’s apparently now set in stone. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back 💪🏼 #year18❤️ — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) March 8, 2022

According to an early Tuesday morning tweet from Ian Rapoport, Rodgers has signed his new four-year deal with the Packers, and he’ll earn $150 million over the next three years.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ new contract extension is now official and signed, per me and @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

The contract is a 4-year extension, a complicated one, with two dummy years — placeholders — on the back end. It lowers his cap number and gives GB plenty of room to work. https://t.co/VlnbubjPnw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

After a week of going back and forth with the #Packers, Aaron Rodgers’ complicated contract pays him $50M per year over 3 years — $150M. Plus there are two low-money option years that will be replaced. https://t.co/VlnbubjhxY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

Packers fans have probably been breathing pretty easy ever since Rodgers tweeted he was coming back, but they can now really breathe easy.

Rodgers has inked a new contract, and he’s sticking around to keep slinging the ball for the Packers.

After all the drama since the 2021 offseason, Rodgers and the Packers have finally come together for an agreement on his future.

If you’re a fan of the franchise, I can’t even begin to imagine how happy you are right now. As a Lions fan, Rodgers being in the NFC North is the last thing I want to see.

Now, it’s time to find out whether or not Rodgers can win another ring before he eventually decides to retire.