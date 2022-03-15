Editorial

REPORT: Aaron Rodgers Signs An Extension With The Packers

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 19: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates as he walks off the field after their game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers has reportedly inked a new deal with the Packers.

Last week, Rodgers announced that he planned on returning to the Packers for another year of NFL action, and it’s apparently now set in stone. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to an early Tuesday morning tweet from Ian Rapoport, Rodgers has signed his new four-year deal with the Packers, and he’ll earn $150 million over the next three years.

Packers fans have probably been breathing pretty easy ever since Rodgers tweeted he was coming back, but they can now really breathe easy.

Rodgers has inked a new contract, and he’s sticking around to keep slinging the ball for the Packers.

 

After all the drama since the 2021 offseason, Rodgers and the Packers have finally come together for an agreement on his future.

If you’re a fan of the franchise, I can’t even begin to imagine how happy you are right now. As a Lions fan, Rodgers being in the NFC North is the last thing I want to see.

Now, it’s time to find out whether or not Rodgers can win another ring before he eventually decides to retire.