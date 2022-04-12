Watch The Latest Sinister Trailer For HBO’s Upcoming Limited Series ‘We Own This City’

“We Own this City” looks like it’s going to be absolutely amazing.

The plot of the HBO limited series, according to the network’s official page for the show, is, “We Own This City is a six-hour, limited series chronicling the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force. It examines the corruption and moral collapse that befell an American city in which the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were championed at the expense of actual police work.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The newest trailer for the show paints an incredibly dark and chilling picture of what fans can expect. Give it a watch below.

Does this show look awesome or does “We Own this City” look absolutely awesome? The answer is an overwhelming yes. It looks like it’s going to be great.

The first trailer for the HBO series was pure electricity and the one above is at the exact same level.

Plus, Jon Bernthal is playing a major role in the series. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him in something where I didn’t love his performance.

He’s one of the most underrated actors in Hollywood, and I could list nonstop examples. Most notably, he was amazing in “The Punisher.”

Now, he’s taking his talents to HBO for a series that looks like it’s going to be a must watch. Yes, you could say I’m excited! For those of you interested, make sure to catch “We Own this City” starting April 25!