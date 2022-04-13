Judge Lets Accused Secret Service Dupers Out On Bail – But There’s A Catch

A federal judge granted bail Tuesday to the two men accused of pretending to be federal agents who allegedly bought off Secret Service officers, CNBC reported.

Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 36, were arrested in Washington, D.C., on April 6 and have been in custody ever since, according to court documents obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. The two allegedly posed as Homeland Security agents since as early as February 2020, buying lavish gifts for members of the Secret Service, including one that was assigned to First Lady Jill Biden’s security detail, according to an affidavit.

“In a case like this, release should be the norm,” U.S. District Court Judge G. Michael Harvey said, according to CNBC.

“It’s not a crime of violence. It is a felony, but it is a felony with a maximum period of incarceration of three years,” he added.

If the accused are released, they would have to stay with family in the Washington area with GPS monitoring ensuring they stay there, according to CNBC.

Harvey issued a stay on the decision until 9 a.m. local time Wednesday, giving time to the prosecution to appeal the decision. (RELATED: Alleged Secret Service Dupers Were Possibly Tipped Off Ahead Of FBI Raid)

Investigators are also looking into the possibility that the accused are tied to Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a U.S.-designated terrorist organization, Iran’s Quds force, and/or Pakistani intelligence after seizing visas from those countries, according to CBS News.

Harvey dismissed allegations of foreign ties in the case citing a lack of evidence, adding that were was no “suggestion that any foreign government that is hostile to the United States” had involvement, according to CNN.

The U.S. Attorney’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

