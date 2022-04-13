Michael Irvin Thinks Tom Brady Unretired Because He Didn’t Like Being Bossed Around At Home

Michael Irvin recently shared a golden theory about why Tom Brady is back in the NFL.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion sent shockwaves through the NFL when he announced he was returning to the Buccaneers after retiring at the end of this past season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tom Brady Announces He’s Returning To The NFL. Here’s The Team He’ll Play For This Upcoming Season https://t.co/FCRwNntfik — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 13, 2022

Why did he do it? Well, the former Cowboys receiver thinks he didn’t like being bossed around at home with all his newfound free time!

Irvin told Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos the following about his theory on why Brady returned for another season of NFL action:

I tell people all the time, you’re at the top of the mountain when you’re Tom Brady in the NFL. You’re at the top of the mountain. You’ve won seven (Super Bowls). You got more rings … you’re the boss where you go then you decide I think I’m gonna retire. I think I’m gonna retire. And you go home and you have this idea in your head. It’s just a figmentation (sic), your imagination of what retirement is. And when you get home and you learn that you’re no longer the boss, but you’re being bossed around at home, telling you what to do, you’re like ‘Wait a minute. I just want to sit here and relax.’ ‘No, I need you to do this. Can you get this done?’ And then you say, ‘Woah. Wait a minute. Maybe this is not what I want to do right now.’

Leave it to Michael Irvin to come out and say what a lot of people are thinking. In fact, I said something very similar when Brady decided to return for another season with the Bucs.

I jokingly said he probably went to one parent-teacher conference and decided he’d had enough of that nonsense, and decided to dust off his pads.

The reality of the situation is that it’s very hard to break habits and routines, especially when you’ve become insanely successful.

Brady is a killer on the football field, and that’s what his life has been all about for more than two decades. When he walked away, we all knew he still had gas left in the tank.

After a couple months of milling around out of the game, he decided it was time to come back.

Was it because he was being bossed around at home? We might never know, but I’m confident Irvin’s theory is a popular one.