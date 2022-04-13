Man Reportedly Films Massive Tornado In Texas In Viral Video

A man reportedly filmed a massive tornado in Texas.
In a video tweeted by Dallas Texas TV, a man filmed a huge tornado ripping through Texas. While the exact location isn’t known, there was a tornado reported Tuesday in Salado, Texas. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
You can watch the video below. It’s absolutely terrifying.
Man working on the roof of a home yesterday captures tornado ripping through Central Texas (via IG: jesusr24__) pic.twitter.com/qVCOKeiG5g
— Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) April 13, 2022
What do we all think about this video? I think most of you will agree that video is the stuff of straight nightmares. That tornado was huge and barreled down on a big area.
As anyone who has ever lived through a tornado can tell you, it’s loud and it’s scary.
I do respect the fact that this guy was on the roof filming like it was no big deal at all. If I was in his shoes, I’d be attempting to find some shelter.
I damn sure would be outside on what looks to be a roof filming the carnage and chaos. That’s going to be a hard pass from me.
For those of you who have lived through a tornado, let us know about your experiences in the comments below.