Man Reportedly Films Massive Tornado In Texas In Viral Video

A man reportedly filmed a massive tornado in Texas.

In a video tweeted by Dallas Texas TV, a man filmed a huge tornado ripping through Texas. While the exact location isn’t known, there was a tornado reported Tuesday in Salado, Texas. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the video below. It’s absolutely terrifying.

Man working on the roof of a home yesterday captures tornado ripping through Central Texas (via IG: jesusr24__) pic.twitter.com/qVCOKeiG5g — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) April 13, 2022

What do we all think about this video? I think most of you will agree that video is the stuff of straight nightmares. That tornado was huge and barreled down on a big area.

As anyone who has ever lived through a tornado can tell you, it’s loud and it’s scary.

I do respect the fact that this guy was on the roof filming like it was no big deal at all. If I was in his shoes, I’d be attempting to find some shelter.

I damn sure would be outside on what looks to be a roof filming the carnage and chaos. That’s going to be a hard pass from me.

For those of you who have lived through a tornado, let us know about your experiences in the comments below.