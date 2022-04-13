Editorial

Man Reportedly Films Massive Tornado In Texas In Viral Video

Tornado (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/dallastexastv/status/1514255505564307457)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

A man reportedly filmed a massive tornado in Texas.

In a video tweeted by Dallas Texas TV, a man filmed a huge tornado ripping through Texas. While the exact location isn’t known, there was a tornado reported Tuesday in Salado, Texas. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the video below. It’s absolutely terrifying.

What do we all think about this video? I think most of you will agree that video is the stuff of straight nightmares. That tornado was huge and barreled down on a big area.

As anyone who has ever lived through a tornado can tell you, it’s loud and it’s scary.

I do respect the fact that this guy was on the roof filming like it was no big deal at all. If I was in his shoes, I’d be attempting to find some shelter.

I damn sure would be outside on what looks to be a roof filming the carnage and chaos. That’s going to be a hard pass from me.

For those of you who have lived through a tornado, let us know about your experiences in the comments below.