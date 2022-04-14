Trump Reveals What He Would Do Differently If He Were President Again

Former President Donald Trump revealed what he would do differently if he were president again during a Wednesday interview on “Hannity.”

“My question would be just one thing, just one, you would do differently a second time,” Hannity said.

“There’s many things you’d do differently, we had an incredible administration with tax cuts and regulation cuts, rebuilding the military and [Operation] Warp Speed … we did so many things,” Trump began. “But one of the things that I would do differently is I found the media is so corrupt, that I would really not focus on them almost at all. I’d just focus on getting the job done for the American people.”

“You cater to the media, you deal with the media, they’re very dishonest, they write opposite things, they have sources that aren’t sources,” he continued. “They’re unbelievably dishonest hence the name ‘fake news.’ They are fake news. And I would focus on getting the job done, getting our country back.” (RELATED: Trump Explains Who The ‘Enemy Of The People’ Is)

WATCH:

The former president argued that the country has “never been in a worse position” and has lost the respect of world leaders.

“Our country has never been in a worse position than it is in right now, we’re disrespected all over the world. We no longer have respect, and I would really be focused on that, just bringing our country back, getting our country back to where we had it,” Trump said. “We have never been more respected than we were two years ago as a country.”

The former president has repeatedly called the mainstream media “fake news” and the “enemy of the people” during both his presidential candidacies and presidency. He celebrated their low approval ratings, particularly CNN and MSNBC, calling it “great news for the American people” in a July 11, 2021, statement.

The corporate media has pushed false narratives about Trump that were later debunked. In 2020, the media claimed the former president ordered Black Lives Matter protesters to be tear gassed for a photo-op at the St. John’s Episcopal Church. A report from the Interior Department Inspector General found park police who used flash-bangs and other non-lethal crowd control munitions were given the go-ahead before any knowledge that Trump had plans to enter the location.

The media also dubbed the “lab-leak theory” as a conspiracy pushed by the former president, only for the theory to return to credibility a year later.