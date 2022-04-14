Floyd Mayweather Wants An NFL Team To Sign Antonio Brown, Offers To Pay $20 Million If AB Gets In Trouble

Floyd Mayweather wants to see Antonio Brown back in the NFL.

Brown’s NFL career came to a crashing halt after he stormed off the field during a Buccaneers/Jets game, and his chances of returning seem very low. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, Mayweather is willing to grease the tracks in order to incentivize a team to sign him!

“I think AB is really misunderstood. He just want to be treated fair. And this is for any team that’s watching right now. We’ll make them a deal. If they sign AB and AB go through the whole season no problems at all, and then they got to give us $20 million, but if he mess up then we’ve got to give them $20 million. So if any team want to match that, you know, reach out to us,” the legendary boxer said on a recent episode of “The Pivot Podcast.”

Allow me burst Mayweather’s bubble. There is no chance in hell a team is going to take a chance on AB just because Mayweather will pay them $20 million if the receiver gets in trouble.

Even though it’s very likely he would mess up given his track record, $20 million isn’t enough to potentially have a cancerous player rip through your locker room.

We’re talking about sports franchises worth billions and billions of dollars. You think $20 million is enough to tip the scales for them? Hell no, especially when we’re talking about a toxic player like AB.

His talents don’t even come close to outweighing his issues.

Mayweather can wish and hope all he wants that a team takes a chance on AB, but I simply don’t see it happening.

