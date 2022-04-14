Migrants Bused In From Texas Greeted By DC’s Rampant Homelessness

Migrants bused in by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrived in Washington, D.C. Wednesday and Thursday, and were greeted by the rampant homelessness in the nation’s capital.

The migrants arrived at Union Station, an area of D.C. that has become a tent city where nearly two dozen homeless people reside.

Abbott announced April 6 that he would charter buses to send migrants to Washington, D.C. in the wake of the Biden administration’s decision to end Title 42, a pandemic health policy responsible for the expulsion of over one million migrants.

“We are sending them to the United States Capitol, where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border,” Abbott said at a press conference announcing the decision.

See for yourself where Gov. Abbott is dropping off migrants in our nation’s capitol: pic.twitter.com/f7SSinZPYr — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) April 13, 2022

The first bus of migrants arrived at Union Station Wednesday morning and then dropped off a couple dozen passengers in front of the Fox News bureau. The second bus arrived in the early morning hours on Thursday and offloaded over a dozen migrants, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Gov. Greg Abbott Delivered Dozens Of Illegal Immigrants Right In Front Of Fox, NBC DC Headquarters)

Migrants offloaded are helped by groups, like Catholic Charities.

“[W]e were able to give those who arrived information, if they were in need,” organization spokesperson Kate Kennedy told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “We also were able to link them to other nonprofits, if that was appropriate.

