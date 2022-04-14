Ukrainians Farmers Steal More Russian Armor In Incredible Viral Video

Ukrainian farmers got their hands on some more Russian armor in a viral video circulating Twitter.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, a pair of Ukrainian farmers were towing some Russian armor with a tractor, and the video is pretty great.

Give it a watch below. It will be among the best stuff you see all day.

Ukrainian farmers with a captured Russian BMD-2. https://t.co/4H0ou2z5fh pic.twitter.com/Smzv1oEgDK — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 13, 2022

For those of you who don’t know, this isn’t the first time Ukrainian farmers have managed to get their hands on Russian gear.

In fact, it’s seemingly happened a lot ever since Putin’s forces crossed the border and invaded Ukraine. The people of Ukraine have fought like hell and stolen gear whenever they can.

I’m not sure I really know why, but there’s just something hilarious about random Ukrainian farmers stealing Russian gear and armor.

They’re not even soldiers. They’re just random people standing up to Putin, and it’s awesome to see.

Hopefully, the Ukrainians manage to keep it up for as long as possible. Watching farmers steal from Putin truly warms the soul!