‘Burn Them All The F*cking Ground’: Kim Kardashian Threatens Former Pop Star Boyfriend Over More Alleged Sex Tapes

Kim Kardashian is reportedly engaging lawyers after saying she believes Ray J has more sex tapes in his possession.

The emotional revelation was captured on the premiere of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” which is set to air April 14 but was screened for a select audience Thursday at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, TMZ reported.

Kardashian asserted her legal authority by allegedly engaging lawyer Marty Singer too prevent the personal tapes from being leaked, according to Page Six. Kardashian’s explosively declared, “I have all the time, all the money and all of the resources to burn them all the f–king ground,” the outlet reported.

The Hulu premiere of “The Kardashians” is said to launch with dramatic allegations by Kardashian. She says that she knows her ex-boyfriend Ray J is in possession of additional sex tapes, according to Page Six. The topic reportedly surfaced when Kardashian’s son, Saint, became startled by a pop-up on his screen during a game of Roblox, according to the outlet.

After seeing the perceived threat of more sex tapes circulating on the internet, Kardashian reportedly phoned Singer, airing her concerns about the possible exposure of her sensitive recordings, according to Page Six. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Triggers Backlash After She Says Women In Business Need To Work Harder)

The shocking first episode highlights Kim Kardashian saying, “Over my dead body is this happening again. I know the right attorneys this time and I’m not going to let this happen to me again,” according to Page Six. The initial sex tape filmed by Ray J and Kardashian in 2002 was released to the public in 2007, Page Six reported.

The Hulu premiere put focus on the now mother of 4 as she attempted to protect her image “for my reputation and my children’s sake,” according to Page Six.

During the episode, Kardashian reportedly called her ex-husband Kanye West in a frenzy, and highlighted her concerns about additional footage being leaked, according to In Touch.