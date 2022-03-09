Watch Josh Brolin In The Sinister And Intense Trailer For ‘Outer Range’

Amazon’s new series “Outer Range” looks incredible.

The plot of the series with Josh Brolin, according to Amazon’s PR site, is, “Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. A thrilling Western family saga with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery, Outer Range examines how we grapple with the unknown.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

You can watch the incredibly sinister and dark preview below.

Strap in. The #OuterRange teaser is going to blow your mind. Coming to Prime Video on April 15. pic.twitter.com/3uexxR881E — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) March 9, 2022

What do we all think about how this series looks? I think it looks damn good, and it’s very clear there will be a lot more than your typical western stuff going on.

It looks like Brolin’s character is going to stumble upon something that he’s obviously not prepared for, and I’m here for that kind of energy.

I’m here for it in more ways than I can count!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

It’s also pretty obvious that more and more people are trying to cash in on the success of “Yellowstone,” and I don’t knock them for it.

Taylor Sheridan’s creations have become the most successful Hollywood productions in years, and it looks like “Outer Range” plans on playing to the same audience.

You can catch “Outer Range” on Amazon starting April 15!