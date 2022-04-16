Panthers Receiver Robby Anderson Makes It Clear He Doesn’t Want Baker Mayfield On The Team

Panthers receiver Robby Anderson doesn’t want Baker Mayfield anywhere near the team.

Ever since the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, the team has been trying to offload Mayfield, but it doesn't seem there are a lot of suitors.

In response to an Instagram post claiming the Panthers might be the most likely landing spot for the NFL QB, Anderson commented on the post with, “Noooo.”

You can see a screenshot of his comment below.

Looks like #Panthers WR Robby Anderson does not want Baker Mayfield pic.twitter.com/2BINflMbsF — JPA Football (@jpafootball) April 15, 2022

Well, I think that sums it up about as bluntly as possible. When one of the best offensive weapons on a team is openly stating on Instagram he wants no part of Mayfield. It makes you wonder how the rest of the team feels.

I’m sure he’s not the only one on Carolina’s roster who doesn’t want to see Mayfield under center.

The fact Anderson had no problem publicly roasting Mayfield in absolutely brutal fashion tells you that he’s not well respected among players in the league.

He publicly commented on an Instagram post he didn’t want him! How much more brutal does it get?

Robby Anderson is not keeping his opinion a secret regarding Baker Mayfield to the #Panthers 😳@chosen1ra pic.twitter.com/qQPJoUGwxS — The Riot Report (@RRiotReport) April 15, 2022

It is going to be hilarious to see where Mayfield eventually ends up. It’s clear some people don’t like him!