C.J. Stroud Wears A Dwayne Haskins Jersey During Ohio State’s Spring Game

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud pulled off a classy move Saturday in honor of Dwayne Haskins.

The former Ohio State superstar and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was killed at the age of 24 after being hit by a dump truck in Florida. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His tragic death shocked and stunned the football world.

‘Passed Out’: More Tragic Details Surface About NFL QB Killed In Florida https://t.co/hpagqGXkoJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 15, 2022

During Ohio State’s spring game, Stroud wore a number seven Dwayne Haskins jersey while on the field. You can see a photo of his classy gesture below.

Really nice gesture from CJ Stroud to honor Dwayne Haskins at Ohio State’s spring game today. pic.twitter.com/XzCBzFwEBz — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 16, 2022

It’s clear that Dwayne Haskins’ horrific and tragic death is weighing heavy on the hearts and minds of OSU fans and players. Haskins paved the way for guys like Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud to succeed in Columbus.

Now, at the age of 24, he has passed onto the other side. It’s nothing short of heartbreaking.

C.J. Stroud paid tribute to Dwayne Haskins during Ohio State’s spring game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hU3MKEcXxH — ESPN (@espn) April 16, 2022

Props to Stroud for honoring one of the best players in program history, and our thoughts and prayers are with Haskins’ family during this difficult time.