To The Great Disappointment Of My Many Haters And Critics, I Made It To My 30th Birthday

I’ve lived to see another birthday!

As of this beautiful Sunday morning in America, I am now 30 years old after being born April 17. 1992, and the fact we made it this far is nothing short of shocking. It honestly feels like just yesterday I was in fifth grade playing basketball in my driveway. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While I hate to disappoint, I have no doubt my countless haters and critics, who enjoy spamming my DMs and email around the clock, are none too happy that I’m not dead yet!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Hookstead (@david_hookstead)

I could tell you all about the many people who have tried to stop the building of an empire, but none of them are around anymore to talk about how poor of a decision that is.

My haters and critics are in a similar group. I’ve been in these trenches for nearly seven years, and I’ve seen many different doubters come and go. The only constant is that my roll continues.

As I said earlier on my show, people often like to talk about the secret to getting ahead. That nonsense is laughable. There is no secret at all. You just have to be willing to reload and keep firing as often as necessary. What do I mean? I mean you have to put in the work.

“F**king ignorant.” Former Delta Force commando Robert Keller didn’t mince words when talking about idiots, particularly young people, who sympathize with and make excuses for terrorists and America’s enemies. This is a must-watch: pic.twitter.com/eUhANGTBaA — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 26, 2022

The last day I took off, including holidays and weekends, was 1,896 days ago. It was February 6, 2017. That day was five years, two months and 11 days ago.

I had one relative that flew bombers in WWII and Korea, another who fought in the jungles of Vietnam and if all the guys on D-Day didn’t need vacations, neither do I. While most people are out socializing, I’ve been scheming and planning like I’m trying to capture Osama Bin Laden. Besides, I’ll have plenty of time to rest when I’m dead.

I turn 30 this weekend, and to the great displeasure of my enemies, I’m not dead yet. I haven’t taken a day off – holidays and weekends included – in more than five years because the road to the throne is paved in blood and sweat. pic.twitter.com/EZAvB1Kt1G — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 14, 2022

Now, people like to laugh at me when I say I haven’t taken a full day off in more than five years. I pity them because it’s a sign they don’t actually love what they do.

This isn’t work for me. It’s the greatest show on Earth, and 30 years into this life, I couldn’t be happier. I went from growing up in a true working-class community to getting to literally do whatever I want. One day, I might interview some war heroes, and the next, I might just blog about college football all day. And, let’s not forget when I arguably saved college football during the great war on sports in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Hookstead (@david_hookstead)

I’ll let the history books determine how my role will be remembered, but we all know when it came time to lead a bayonet charge against the morons canceling sports, I was out front leading the way.

Started the weekend on Fox News talking about the incredible success of the college football season. When we were told the season had to be canceled, millions of fans rose up and saved football. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/HKYfLJOdnF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 9, 2021

It’s hard to believe it’s a real situation but it is. I get paid to watch college football and to talk to Tier One operators about killing bad guys, and I wouldn’t be in this situation without all the loyal readers and viewers.

And, of course, I really love my haters and critics! In any war, you need a solid enemy to make things interesting. I’d like to think the people reading this right now seething with rage have proved to be respectable enemies.

Just know that there’s still a lot more coming. If you think I’m slowing down, you don’t know me at all.

Most people never kill one terrorist. Robert Keller got to engage five terrorists firing RPGs and other weapons at him all by himself. If you’re a bad guy and you find yourself in a fight with a Delta operator, you’re probably going to die! pic.twitter.com/rza0pSRtIT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 21, 2022

So, on my 30th birthday, thank you to everyone who has played a role, especially all the haters! Just know I love you with as much passion as you hate me!