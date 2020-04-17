Made It To 28 (Against The Wishes And Hopes Of The Critics), And The Empire Building Isn’t Slowing Down

Ladies and gentlemen, I turned 28-years-old Friday, and you best believe I’m smiling.

Despite what the critics, losers and haters might wish for, I’m not dead yet! Not only am I not dead, but the empire building continues to get ramped up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If you thought I was going to take my birthday off to celebrate, then you really haven’t learned anything about me over these past few years that we’ve all shared together.

I’m hellbent on worldwide domination. You think that stops for birthdays? If we didn’t pause the Battle of the Bulge to celebrate birthdays, then I’ll be damned if I take a day off to celebrate turning 28.

Over the past several years, nobody has covered college football the way I have, started a feud with Nebraska, brought you the best “Yellowstone” content and held the SEC’s feet to the fire while the rest of the media fawns over them nonstop.

When the world decided to go vanilla, I decided to lace up the boots and climb to the top of the mountain the only way I know how: by being as authentic and raw as I can be.

In 2020, simply telling the truth is a heroic act, especially when it puts you on enemy of the state lists throughout the South.

After the things I’ve said about SEC schools, it’s nothing short of a miracle that I made it to 28. Yet, here I am. I’m not surviving. I’m thriving.

Even during the global coronavirus pandemic, I didn’t slow down, take one day off or pull back at all. It’s in our toughest moments that we have to push forward.

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin (@BadgerFootball) smacks Minnesota (@GopherFootball) and P.J. Fleck (@Coach_Fleck). The Gophers rowed their boat right into a damn iceberg. It’s time for Ohio State (@OhioStateFB) to get their ass kicking in the Big 10 title game. See you next Saturday! pic.twitter.com/iXpfT1wjPm — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 30, 2019

While I’d love to sit back and drink beer all day, that’d be disrespectful to all those who came before me and all of you out there.

I’m not up hours before the sun for me. I’m doing it for you! I’m doing it for the American heroes who blazed the path hundreds of years ago when we kindly told the British to go to hell! I’m doing it for all the guys who never had a chance.

Stay tuned, folks. I’m years into this journey, we’ve covered a lot of ground but we’re also just getting started. If it’s the last thing I do, I will lead Wisconsin to a national title while at this company. You can take that to the bank!