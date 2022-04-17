Ukrainian Miraculously Survives Russian Strike In Kharkiv In Crazy Viral Video

An insane video from the war in Ukraine is circulating Twitter.

In a video tweeted by Olena Halushka, a person was walking through a residential area of Kharkiv when a Russian missile or rocket strike hit on two different sides of the person. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Miraculously, the person managed to get up and walk away from the damage. Watch the wild video below.

A missile hits #Kharkiv residential area again. This is how the life of Ukrainians looks under russian bombs and rockets. For how long will it continue? #ArmUkraineNow #protectuasky

Video: Ukraine Now pic.twitter.com/NAyr86pSeQ — Olena Halushka (@OlenaHalushka) April 17, 2022

If you don’t believe in miracles after that video, I really don’t know what to tell you. Those rockets or missiles landed roughly 15 feet on each side of the person walking around.

There’s no reason they should still be alive, but they are. Not only are they alive, they got up, dusted themselves off and just walked away.

Seriously, they just walked away! That’s absolutely insane.

You know you have guts made of absolute steel when the Russians drop explosives right over your head, and you don’t even run. You just walk away like nothing happened.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest war videos as we have them.