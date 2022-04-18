Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman Agrees To A Contract Extension

Sam Pittman is sticking around with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

After a very successful 2021 season and an injection of energy into the program, Pittman recently announced that he’s agreed to a new deal with the program. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Well, I’ve agreed to what they’ve offered. They agreed when I agreed. So, I don’t know what all that means. I agree. They agree. So, that means I guess we agree. Awesome. I will tell you this, it’s going to have a non-compete clause in it. That’s about all I’ll say about it. I’m glad it does. It allows us to recruit,” Pittman told the media when discussing the extension, according to 247Sports.

It’s believed the non-compete clause will make it so this is the last job Pittman ever takes in college football, according to the same report. Financial details aren’t known at this time.

In the world of college football, when you find a competent and solid coach, you do whatever it takes to keep him, and that’s exactly what Arkansas has done with Pittman.

He wants to be coaching the Razorbacks and the school has now made it so this will almost certainly be the last stop of his career.

Also, there’s no question that Pittman has turned Arkansas’ program around. Over the past decade, the Razorbacks fell off the map. Under Pittman, they’ve quickly become very competitive.

If you’re a fan of the team, this is very good news!