REPORT: Arkansas Hires Sam Pittman As Their New Football Coach

Sam Pittman will reportedly be the new head football coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

According to Brett McMurphy, Pittman will leave Georgia for the Razorbacks. He’s currently their offensive line coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Georgia OL coach Sam Pittman will be new coach at Arkansas, source told @Stadium — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 9, 2019

I don’t understand this hiring at all. It’s nothing against Pittman. He could be a great coach. I honestly have no idea.

What I do know is that Arkansas should have found themselves a guy with a little more name recognition.

After losing out on Lane Kiffin, I’m willing to bet Arkansas started to panic, and that’s why they pulled the trigger on somebody who doesn’t have a ton of name recognition.

Hell, why not pick up the phone and call Mike Leach? I’m willing to bet Leach would have come to the Razorbacks and the SEC in a heartbeat.

Instead, they’ve gone with Pittman to lead the way. We’ll see how it works out, but there’s no doubt he has a massive rebuilding project ahead of him.