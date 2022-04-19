Jake Paul Says He Made $45 Million From Boxing In 2021

Jake Paul apparently made a staggering amount of money from boxing last year.

Paul has taken the boxing world by storm, despite not having any real experience or fighting any legit boxing opponents. Now, he’s revealed how much money he’s made. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During an interview on HBO’s “Real Sports,” the younger Paul brother revealed that he made $45 million from boxing in 2021. You can watch his full comments below.

It all started three years ago, when @JakePaul decided his 70 million followers on social media might enjoy watching him box another YouTube star. Now he’s earning more money than every other boxer in the world. Catch a new episode of #RealSports tonight on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/Qm5cVM52ic — Real Sports (@RealSportsHBO) April 19, 2022

Say whatever you want about Jake Paul, but there’s no question that he’s played everyone like a fiddle. The guy would get smoked by an actual boxer, but it doesn’t matter.

JAKE PAUL KNOCKED TYRON WOODLEY THE FUCK OUT

People tune in for his fight against former MMA stars who lack elite boxing skills, and he gets paid. This is America, we’re all here to make money and Paul has figured out how to get the job done.

The man made $45 million boxing in 2021! That’s a shocking amount of money. I don’t care what you think about him. You have to respect his hustle, and he’s hustling all the way to the bank.

Props to Paul for counting his cash. Now, let’s try to see whether or not he’ll ever fight a legit star. Something tells me he’s not in a rush to get his clock cleaned.