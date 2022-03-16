Dana White Says It’s Unlikely Jake Paul Will Fight Conor McGregor, Won’t Completely Shut Down The Idea

It doesn’t sound like you’ll see Conor McGregor and Jake Paul fight.

During a recent appearance on “Impaulsive,” UFC president Dana White was asked about a potential bout between McGregor and Jake Paul, and he said it’s almost certainly not going to happen. However, he didn’t completely kill the idea. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’m never completely closed off to anything,” White explained when asked if the door is completely shut on a potential fight. You can watch his full comments below.

Do I think we’re ever going to see Paul and McGregor fight? I honestly have no idea. I don’t have a clue at all, but we know that we can’t rule it out.

After all, McGregor strapped on the boxing gloves to fight Floyd Mayweather. If the money is right, he will likely do it.

Having said that, I think I speak for everyone when I say we all want to see Jake Paul in the octagon instead of a boxing ring against the Irish-born star.

If Paul is as tough as he thinks he is, get him in the octagon, and let’s have him go against McGregor in a UFC battle. That would sell an outrageous amount of PPVs and Paul would have no chance of winning. McGregor, even out of his prime, could easily wipe the floor with the social media sensation.

Make that fight happen, and we’ll all watch!