Jake Paul Offers Chris Rock And Will Smith $15 Million Each To Fight

Jake Paul is willing to put up a ton of money for Chris Rock and Will Smith to fight.

Smith stunned the world Sunday night when he smacked the legendary comedian during the Oscars, and it’s all anyone is talking about since. (RELATED: Will Smith Hits Chris Rock During The Oscars)

Now, Paul wants to get them in the ring together.

‘F**ing Mouth’: Will Smith Hits Chris Rock During The Oscars https://t.co/gh0iklgcoy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 28, 2022

He tweeted that he’s willing to pay each of them $15 million to strap on the gloves and get in the ring against each other.

I got $15m for Will Smith and $15m for Chris Rock ready to go Let’s do it in August on my undercard https://t.co/jBYIpHOTk2 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 28, 2022

Now, will either of these two men take the offer? Almost certainly not. Both men are already incredibly rich, and there’s no reason for them to box in order to earn more money.

It’s just not going to happen, and anyone who says otherwise is kidding themselves.

Will Smith Caught On Camera Behaving In Surprising Fashion After Hitting Chris Rock https://t.co/BjnPenCw5L — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 28, 2022

Now, would it be entertaining as all hell if they did put on the gloves and duked it out in epic fashion? After what we saw Sunday night, I think we can all agree that it would be electric.

It might be the most watched PPV event in the history of combat sports.

MAYHEM BETWEEN CHRIS ROCK AND WILL SMITH AT THE #Oscars pic.twitter.com/265hGbsEDg — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 28, 2022

Who would win? I have no idea, and it doesn’t really matter because it’s not going to happen. It sure is still fun to think about!