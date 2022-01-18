REPORT: Jake Paul Is Nearing A Deal To Box Mike Tyson

It sounds like Jake Paul might be getting in the ring against Mike Tyson.

According to The Sun, the social media star is nearing a deal to fight the legendary boxer in Las Vegas on an unknown date.

“Mike is looking for a certain figure to get into the ring with a profit share guarantee,” an unnamed source told The Sun when talking about financials.

It’s believed the fight could generate as much as $50 million in PPV sales.

It is going to be fascinating to see what happens if this fight actually comes together and happens. Jake Paul is 30 years younger than Mike Tyson, and on paper, should absolutely have the stamina to compete.

However, we’re talking about one of the hardest hitters in the history of the sport. If Tyson lands a single bomb, even at the age of 55, he should have no issue putting Paul down.

I think I speak on behalf of people everywhere when I say watching Mike Tyson destroy Jake Paul would be absolutely hilarious.

He hasn’t lost yet, but he also hasn’t boxed anyone who is a legit boxer. So, it’s hard to know if he’s actually talented or not. Going up against 55-year-old Mike Tyson is a bit of a joke, but at least Tyson has the power to still put him down.

That’s what people want to see and that’s why the PPV sales would probably be through the roof!

We’ll see if the fight comes together, but I sincerely hope it does!