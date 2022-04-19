UCF Hands Out Rings Claiming To Be The ‘Best Team In Florida’

UCF’s football team has pulled off an embarrassing move.

The team revealed their rings Monday to honor their past season, which concluded with a win over Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl. For reasons that don’t seem obvious to me, the rings include the state of Florida and the number one next to it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In the Twitter caption for the rings, UCF wrote, “Best team in Florida.” You can take a look at them below.

Best team in Florida 🌴💍 pic.twitter.com/rN817PLUX7 — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) April 18, 2022

This is beyond embarrassing for UCF. Unless you’ve beaten every single team in the state of Florida, you should never put that on a ring.

Now, you must be thinking that UCF had to at least play the majority of teams in Florida in order to earn the self-declared distinction, right?

whole lotta ice 🥶 pic.twitter.com/V7uAnohvPc — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) April 18, 2022

Wrong! So wrong, my friend! In fact, UCF only played a pair of FBS teams in Florida and it was the Gators and South Florida. They didn’t face FAU, FIU, FSU or Miami!

So they played two of six FBS teams in Florida, and declared that good enough to be the best team in the state. It’s beyond embarrassing.

If you’re going to declare something like this, you damn well better go 6-0 against top in-state competition.

Be better, UCF. Be much better!