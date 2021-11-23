UCF Unveils Awesome Black Uniforms For The USF Game

UCF will be rocking some awesome uniforms Friday against USF.

The Knights are looking to get a win in their final matchup of the season to improve to 8-4, and they’ll be looking flashy when they take the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

UCF tweeted a video Monday night revealing their black uniforms for the game, and they’re straight fire. Give them a look below.

Everyone knows the rule when it comes to wearing black uniforms in college football. If you wear black, you can’t lose.

That’s the rule and it is enforced!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCF Football (@ucf.football)

As I’ve said many times, the uniforms in college football are one of the best parts about the sport. It gives people something to be excited about, and something tells me UCF fans are going to be fired up about these!

They’re absolutely badass all the way around!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCF Football (@ucf.football)

UCF was probably going to win no matter what, but I simply can’t bet against a team taking the field dressed like they’re headed to a funeral. That’s not the kind of energy you go against.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCF Football (@ucf.football)

Make sure to catch the game at 3:30 EST on ESPN.