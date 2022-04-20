Greg Oden Joins Thad Matta’s Staff At Butler

Infamous NBA draft bust Greg Oden has landed a major job.

The former Ohio State star and first overall pick in the 2007 draft has joined Thad Matta’s staff at Butler, according to David Woods. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Oden was a star for the Buckeyes back when Matta was OSU’s coach.

BREAKING: Thad Matta adding Greg Oden, Jon Diebler to #Butler basketball staff.https://t.co/uHWeCeHRmB — David Woods (@DavidWoods007) April 19, 2022

For those of you who don’t know, Oden is considered one of the greatest busts in the history of the NBA. He was a dominant force in college, was a star with the Buckeyes and everyone thought he was going to tear up the NBA after Portland picked him first overall in 2007.

However, that never came close to happening. Oden struggled with his health and was out of the NBA in a few years. Kevin Durant, who was picked right after him, is a future hall of famer, which has only made Oden’s status as a bust that much worse.

Now, he’s on Thad Matta’s staff, and there’s no doubt at all that it’s a great job. College basketball coaches, even assistants, make very good money at the D1 level.

Sure, it’s not NBA money, but it’s better than just about any other job out there. Plus, Oden has been around the block a few times. He has plenty of experience he can share with young players coming up the ranks.

A look at #Butler’s newest additions to head coach Thad Matta’s support staff, Greg Oden and Jon Diebler, in the blue and white. (via @RalphReiff2). pic.twitter.com/8J4Lj41jPS — Lukas Harkins (@hardwiredsports) April 19, 2022

Props to Oden for finding a way to stay involved with the game of basketball.