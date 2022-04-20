JD Vance Super PAC Receives $3.5 Million Donation From Peter Thiel

Republican Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance received a large donation from a billionaire Peter Thiel on Tuesday after gaining a massive endorsement from Trump.

The billionaire co-founder of PayPal, Thiel donated $3.5 million to a Vance super PAC, Protect Ohio Values, reported The Hill. This marks Thiel’s second donation to Protect Ohio Values in support of Vance after giving $10 million to the super PAC last year. (RELATED: ANALYSIS: The Left Is Super Mad These Two Billionaires Haven’t Bent The Knee)

“We’re a network of grassroots conservatives committed to electing a Senator who will stand for and defend Ohio’s values in Washington, DC. We believe J. D. Vance is the right man for the job and we are signing up supporters and raising funds to demonstrate a groundswell of support in the Buckeye State,” said Protect Ohio Values.

Vance is fighting in a highly contested primary set to conclude May 3 against a crowded field of opponents, including former Ohio state Treasurer Josh Mandel and businessman Mike Gibbons.

Trump said his endorsement of Vance for U.S. Senate “is all about winning.” He praised Vance for being “strong on the Border, tough on Crime, understands how to use Taxes and Tariffs to hold China accountable, will fight to break up Big Tech, and has been a warrior on the Rigged and Stolen Presidential Election.”

“He is our best chance for victory in what could be a very tough race,” said Trump. “The Democrats will be spending many millions of dollars, but the good news is that they have a defective candidate who ran for President and garnered exactly zero percent in the polls.”

“The bottom line is, we must have a Republican victory in Ohio,” Trump added.

NEW! President Donald J. Trump announces his endorsement of J.D. Vance pic.twitter.com/KVLpipj1bg — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 15, 2022

After Trump’s Vance endorsement, Mandel tweeted that he continues to support Trump “and the America First agenda.” Mandel’s campaign is supported by the conservative super PAC Club for Growth. Trump accused Club for Growth of running attack ads against him in 2015 after he refused to donate $1 million to the super PAC.

Thiel’s donation to Protect Ohio Values gives the Vance campaign the much-needed funds to push out of the primary after the super PAC reported having under $300,000 at the end of March, reported Politico.