NBA TV Ratings Boom With LeBron James Not In The Playoffs

Business is booming for the NBA with LeBron James and the Lakers not in the playoffs.

The Lakers had an absolutely atrocious season with LeBron James leading the way, and that resulted in them watching the playoffs from home. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Apparently, fans are now more interested in the action on the court.

The opening weekend of playoff games averaged four million viewers on TNT, ESPN and ABC, according to Outkick. That’s the highest-rated opening weekend of NBA playoff action in more than a decade.

I could say I’m surprised, but we all know that I’m not. LeBron James has become a massive eyesore for the NBA, and he’s absolutely lost a big chunk of fans.

Fifteen years ago, he was one of the most popular athletes on the planet. Now, he’s arguably the most polarizing. To call his downfall shocking would be an understatement.

Now, LeBron is watching the playoffs from home and fans are watching in much higher numbers compared to recent years. That’s a huge win for the NBA.

The NBA has struggled to remain relevant these past few years, and it looks like LeBron James not being involved is actually a good thing!

