REPORT: Panthers Player Damien Wilson Arrested In Texas

Carolina Panthers player Damien Wilson is reportedly in hot water with the law.

The talented football player was arrested last week in Texas on a charge of assault with bodily injury of a family member, according to WFAA.

Wilson allegedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend with a tire iron and broke her laptop, according to The Dallas Morning News. He is also accused of choking a woman during the altercation.

His attorney Toby Shook denied the allegations and told WFAA, “Damien Wilson did not commit any type of assault. We look forward to all the facts coming out so his name can be cleared.”

As always, Wilson has every right in the world to be presumed innocent. That’s our system here in America, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, no team wants to deal with a player getting arrested, especially when the allegations involve threatening to kill a woman and getting physical with another. It’s a huge off the field distraction, and it’s definitely not good for the morale of the organization.

Hopefully, the authorities are able to get to the bottom of what might have happened and deal with accordingly.

Wilson was also arrested on assault charges in TX in '17 after being accused of hitting a woman w/ his truck following an argument over a parking space. Wilson was accused of brandishing a gun during the argument. A grand jury did not indict him.

