REPORT: Richard Sherman Gets 90-Day Suspended Jail Sentence After Being Arrested In Washington

Richard Sherman is getting off pretty easy after being arrested last summer.

The talented NFL player was arrested in Washington back in July 2021 on a burglary domestic violence after an alleged incident involving his family.

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman was booked at 6:08 this am at the Seattle Correctional Facility for “Burglary Domestic Violence”, per King County public records. Sherman also was denied bail. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2021

Shortly after his arrest, a video went viral of the Super Bowl champion slamming the door of his in-laws’ house.

Now, Sherman has learned his fate, and he’s getting off pretty easy. According to TMZ, Sherman pleaded guilty to a count of negligent driving and a count of criminal trespass, and he received a 90-day suspended sentence.

He will also have to be supervised for two years and pay a small fine. All things considered, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back is walking away from the situation without much to worry about.

Redmond Police Release 911 Audio and Case Reports from Arrest of Mr. Richard Sherman https://t.co/7vTc3JkYoY pic.twitter.com/IdBTeC8B7J — RedmondWaPD (@RedmondWaPD) July 15, 2021

His arrest last summer sent shockwaves through the NFL, especially after details of the arrest started coming out.

He allegedly threatened to fight the police during the alleged altercation with his family, and that’s a sign things have seriously gone off the rails.

Richard Sherman allegedly threatened to fight police to the death and take their guns if they touched him. The man needs serious help, and for the sake of his family, I hope he gets it. https://t.co/1FWGh6N4KG pic.twitter.com/Phs6el3rDy — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 15, 2021

Hopefully, Sherman received the help he clearly needed at the time and can put this unfortunate and scary situation behind him.

As anyone can see from the video of the alleged altercation, he was in a very dark place.

Terrifying Video Shows NFL Star Richard Sherman Allegedly Trying To Break Into A House https://t.co/7f39BqoVoh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 20, 2021

Now, it’s time for him to get back to focusing on playing football and learning from his mistakes.