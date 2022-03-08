Editorial

REPORT: Richard Sherman Gets 90-Day Suspended Jail Sentence After Being Arrested In Washington

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Richard Sherman #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after defeating the Miami Dolphins 45-17 at Raymond James Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Richard Sherman is getting off pretty easy after being arrested last summer.

The talented NFL player was arrested in Washington back in July 2021 on a burglary domestic violence after an alleged incident involving his family. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Shortly after his arrest, a video went viral of the Super Bowl champion slamming the door of his in-laws’ house.

Now, Sherman has learned his fate, and he’s getting off pretty easy. According to TMZ, Sherman pleaded guilty to a count of negligent driving and a count of criminal trespass, and he received a 90-day suspended sentence.

He will also have to be supervised for two years and pay a small fine. All things considered, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back is walking away from the situation without much to worry about.

His arrest last summer sent shockwaves through the NFL, especially after details of the arrest started coming out.

He allegedly threatened to fight the police during the alleged altercation with his family, and that’s a sign things have seriously gone off the rails.

Hopefully, Sherman received the help he clearly needed at the time and can put this unfortunate and scary situation behind him.

As anyone can see from the video of the alleged altercation, he was in a very dark place.

Now, it’s time for him to get back to focusing on playing football and learning from his mistakes.