Fox’s Bill Hemmer Briefly Stunned When BLM Leader Aims Racial Slur At Eric Adams

Fox News’ Bill Hemmer was taken aback Thursday when the New York Black Lives Matter (BLM) chapter co-founder called Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams a racial slur on live television.

Hemmer played a recent clip from Adams in which the mayor questioned whether black lives actually mattered.

“Hey, I thought Black Lives Matter. Where are all those who stated ‘Black Lives Matter?’ Then go do an analysis of who was killed or shot last night,” Adams said in the interview with Spectrum News. “The victims were black, many of the shooters were black. If Black Lives Matter, then the thousands of people I saw on the street when Floyd was murdered should be on the street right now stating that the lives of these children who are dying every night matters.”

Hawk Newsome then lodged the racial slur. (RELATED: ‘Major Mistakes Made’: Liberal Mayor Admits Progressive Policies Contribute To Making Things Unsafe)

“This mayor who spews conservative or Republican talking points, at the end of the day, we have a name for someone like this. It’s someone we call a c**n, right, because-” Newsome began.

“Woah,” Hemmer interrupted.

“He’s a white man in blackface. And a very conservative minded white man in that. So what we have is a man with hundreds of people on the city’s payroll, billions of dollars in budget and 4o,000 police officers,” Newsome continued. “He has 10 victims in one night, the night before he had 16 shooting victims on a train and they say ‘what are you going to do about policing’ and he says ‘what about BLM?'”

“Is America not smart enough to see him deflecting?” Newsome asked.

Newsome said Adams is the “master” of press conferences and that Adams was elected to keep the city safe but “the city is a war zone and he can’t stop it.”