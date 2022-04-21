Comedian Louis Ramey Makes Hysterical Jokes About Rednecks Killing Potential Invaders

Louis Ramey had an incredible comedy bit about rednecks saving America.

In the aftermath of Russia invading Ukraine, Ramey touched on what an invasion in America might look like, but he’s not worried because the rednecks will save us. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’m talking about rednecks. Good old boys with an arsenal in their basement that have been waiting for just such an occasion since 1775,” Ramey told the audience as people busted out laughing. You can watch his full comments in the video below. They’re great.

Well, he’s not wrong! In this country, we own guns and there are plenty of people who wouldn’t hesitate to sling lead if a foreign army brought the fight to us.

POLL: Would Americans Take Up Arms To Repel An Invasion? The Results Are 100% Pure Bada$$ https://t.co/8WD09IPRpY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 25, 2022

There’s a reason “Red Dawn” is one of the most popular movies ever made, and it’s not because Americans are soft. It’s because many of us, myself included, have dreamed about shooting communists as they parachute down.

DEATH TO THE INVADERS: Watch The Greatest Moments From ‘Red Dawn’ https://t.co/12SpZKxJZK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 11, 2022

I used to run around with a rifle shooting tin cans pretending they were invaders as a kid. That was before childhoods were boring and sanitized.

Ukrainians continue to fight like absolute hell against Russia, and you love to see it! When your country is invaded, you have to go full Red Dawn! pic.twitter.com/8Wr5ZbH9ko — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 7, 2022

Also, it’s great to see someone still has a sense of humor in America. In 2022, humor is a very rare trait to find. It’s sad, but true!

Did you grow up dreaming about fighting communists in a Red Dawn scenario? Well, Former Delta Force commando Robert Keller did, and his comments about the film are awesome! Enjoy a clip of his conversation with @dhookstead. pic.twitter.com/TZXO2otRmv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 21, 2022

