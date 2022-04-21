Editorial

Comedian Louis Ramey Makes Hysterical Jokes About Rednecks Killing Potential Invaders

Louis Ramey (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://youtu.be/JtxeV58BzAA and REUTERS/Jason Lee and Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS)

Louis Ramey (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://youtu.be/JtxeV58BzAA and REUTERS/Jason Lee and Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Louis Ramey had an incredible comedy bit about rednecks saving America.

In the aftermath of Russia invading Ukraine, Ramey touched on what an invasion in America might look like, but he’s not worried because the rednecks will save us. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’m talking about rednecks. Good old boys with an arsenal in their basement that have been waiting for just such an occasion since 1775,” Ramey told the audience as people busted out laughing. You can watch his full comments in the video below. They’re great.

Well, he’s not wrong! In this country, we own guns and there are plenty of people who wouldn’t hesitate to sling lead if a foreign army brought the fight to us.

There’s a reason “Red Dawn” is one of the most popular movies ever made, and it’s not because Americans are soft. It’s because many of us, myself included, have dreamed about shooting communists as they parachute down.

I used to run around with a rifle shooting tin cans pretending they were invaders as a kid. That was before childhoods were boring and sanitized.

Also, it’s great to see someone still has a sense of humor in America. In 2022, humor is a very rare trait to find. It’s sad, but true!

Let us know in the comments if you would fight in a “Red Dawn” situation!