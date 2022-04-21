Editor Daily Rundown: With Mask Mandates Falling, Biden Admin Panics About Losing Power

WITH MASK MANDATES FALLING, BIDEN ADMIN PANICS ABOUT LOSING POWER… NYT: The U.S. Justice Department appeals to reinstate the transportation mask mandate.

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday appealed a federal court ruling striking down the mask requirement for passengers on planes, trains, buses and other public transportation after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded that the mandate was “necessary” to protect the public from the spread of the coronavirus. […]