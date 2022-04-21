Fishermen Catch Unbelievably Big Tuna Fish Off The Coast Of Florida

Some guys in Florida managed to bag a monster tuna fish.

A couple guys fishing near Destin, Florida, hauled in a tuna weighing a shocking 832 pounds, according to BroBible, and the photos are a sight to behold. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look at the beast in the photo below.

Is that fish a beast or is that fish a beast? The obvious answer is yes. That’s without a doubt one of the biggest fish we’ve ever seen.

Imagine swimming around in the ocean and that thing is right beneath you. That’s why I don’t go in the water!

I recognize that tuna fish aren’t going to attack you, but I don’t care. I refuse to rub elbows with the creatures in the ocean. Call me crazy, but I’d rather be safe than sorry.

Last time I checked, people don’t get attacked by sharks while walking down the street!

Man Grabs A Massive Shark In Wild Video https://t.co/E0Y55vpcEK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 8, 2022

Props to these guys for the incredible catch, but you won’t catch me near any monster fish at any point in the near future! I can promise you that much!