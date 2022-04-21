Editorial

Fishermen Catch Unbelievably Big Tuna Fish Off The Coast Of Florida

Tuna Fish (Credit: Shutterstock/Al'fred)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Some guys in Florida managed to bag a monster tuna fish.

A couple guys fishing near Destin, Florida, hauled in a tuna weighing a shocking 832 pounds, according to BroBible, and the photos are a sight to behold. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look at the beast in the photo below.

Is that fish a beast or is that fish a beast? The obvious answer is yes. That’s without a doubt one of the biggest fish we’ve ever seen.

Imagine swimming around in the ocean and that thing is right beneath you. That’s why I don’t go in the water!

I recognize that tuna fish aren’t going to attack you, but I don’t care. I refuse to rub elbows with the creatures in the ocean. Call me crazy, but I’d rather be safe than sorry.

Last time I checked, people don’t get attacked by sharks while walking down the street!

Props to these guys for the incredible catch, but you won’t catch me near any monster fish at any point in the near future! I can promise you that much!