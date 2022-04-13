Man Catches Record 131 Pound Catfish In Mississippi

A man in Mississippi managed to haul in an outrageously large fish.

Eugene Cronley hauled in a record blue catfish weighing 131 pounds, according to a Facebook post from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, and the photos need to be seen in order to be believed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give the beast of a fish a look below.

We’ve seen some crazy stuff in nature over the years, and I’ve certainly brought all of you plenty of crazy stories about sharks, alligators and everything between.

However, in terms of massive fish that we’ve seen caught, there’s no doubt this one is among the best.

That catfish weighs 131 pounds! That’s the size of some full grown adults in America. Hell, that’s roughly what I weighed in high school.

I can’t imagine what kind of battle you have to go through in order to haul in a fish that size. If it fights back, it could quickly get very exhausting.

Luckily for Cronley, he got the job done and he now has the state record for largest catfish ever caught. Something tells me he’s going to be telling the story of how he got it for a very long time.

Props to him. You love to see a man crushing it while enjoying nature.