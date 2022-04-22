Nets Expect Simmons To Play In Pivotal Playoff Game After Sitting Out Entire Season

It appears that Ben Simmons will be making his season debut in game four of the Nets’ first round series against the Celtics on Monday.

Barring a setback, Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons plans to play in Game 4 on Monday vs. the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 22, 2022



It has been over 10 months since Simmons played in a game. The last time Simmons stepped onto an NBA court as a Philadelphia 76er he had 5 turnovers in a game seven loss to the Atlanta Hawks. (RELATED: Shaq Says He’d Need A $100 Million Contract To Coach The Los Angeles Lakers)

Simmons’ performance in the 2021 postseason seemed to expose him as a poor shooter. In the 12 playoff games the 76ers played last year, Ben Simmons shot 25 of 73 at the free throw line. His performance at the strike was the worst in NBA postseason history, according to CBS Sports.

Earlier in this season, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers kicked out Simmons from an October practice for being a distraction.

“I didn’t think he wanted to do what everyone else was doing. It was early. It wasn’t a big deal. I just told him he should leave then, and we went on with practice,” Rivers said at the time.

Simmons claimed he was not mentally prepared for the grind of the NBA season shortly after being dismissed from practice, and told the brass of the 76ers front office he needed to step away.

Per @wojespn, Ben Simmons met today with #Sixers HC Glenn Rivers and Team’s medical staff and said he’s not mentally prepared to play to his standards. My question.. what are his standards when he doesn’t and can’t shoot. This is now not just disgraceful, its pathetic. — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) October 22, 2021

Simmons sat out the entirety of the 76ers season. He eventually forced his way out of Philly in a blockbuster trade that involved him being traded to Brooklyn for James Harden, according to ESPN.

From the mental health issues he was dealing with, to a mysterious back injury that he’s been nursing lately, the long-awaited debut of Ben Simmons as a Brooklyn Net seems to be on the horizon.

With that being said, there may be nothing Simmons, Durant, or Irving can do to slow down these Boston Celtics. The Net trail 0-2.