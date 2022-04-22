REVIEW: ‘The Man In The High Castle’ Is A Very Fun Show

“The Man in the High Castle” is an absolute blast.

I recently started watching the old Amazon show, and through one season, I’m absolutely hooked. The series is based on a book from Philip K. Dick of the exact same name, and follows an alternate history of what would have happened if the Axis countries had won WWII instead of America and our allies. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The eastern part of the country is controlled by the Nazis and the west is controlled by the Japanese with a neutral zone in the Rockies.

The show follows the resistance all over the place, the hunt for mysterious and dangerous films showing the actual outcome of the war and the Nazis planning for an eventual war against Japan.

It’s absolutely awesome, and it’s much more than just an alternate history show. It’s complex, deep and requires a lot of unraveling.

Having said that, the parts about the Nazis and Japanese ruling America are incredibly entertaining. Obviously, we whooped both of them in WWII but what if the Nazis had dropped the atomic bomb on Washington D.C.? What would have happened if the Axis powers launched invasions on both coasts?

Obviously, we’ll never know but it’s a ton of fun to debate, and that’s what “The Man in the High Castle” takes a look at.

I have no idea what the outcome of the show will be, but a couple episodes into season two and I can already tell that I won’t quit before I find out.

For those of you interested, you can catch every episode of the series on Amazon!