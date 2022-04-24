Antonio Brown Raps To Disinterested Crowd In Awkward Viral Video

An incredibly awkward video of Antonio Brown has hit the internet.

In a video tweeted by MyBookie, the former NFL receiver was rapping for a crowd, and they couldn't have looked less interested in his music.

Just so you understand that I’m not exaggerating, I’ve never seen a less inspired crowd at a music festival in my life. Watch the crowd’s laughable reaction below.

Antonio Brown’s music career is REALLY taking off! The crowd is going ‼️WILD‼️ pic.twitter.com/ihARPFvBOk — MyBookie – Bet With The Best (@MyBookie) April 23, 2022

Well, I think it’s safe to say Antonio Brown’s music career is not off to a hot start at all! In fact, I’m not sure how much worse it could possibly be going.

This guy went from dominating in the NFL to rapping for fans who look like they’d prefer to watch paint dry.

As someone who has been to a lot of concerts, you need to be absolutely awful for the crowd to just tune you out. Even a below average performer will move the needle a little bit.

Not Antonio Brown! Those fans looked like they wanted to be anywhere else on the planet than listening to him sing.

I can’t wait to watch how much worse Brown’s career goes! It’s going to be very entertaining.