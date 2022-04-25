Reporter Asks Psaki If The White House Feels Responsible For National Guardsman’s Death

A reporter asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki Monday whether the Biden administration feels any responsibility for the death of a national guard soldier at the border.

“Well, of course we are mourning the loss of his life and we are grateful for the work of every national guardsmen. I would note that the national guard work for the states, so he is an employee of the Texas National Guard and his efforts and his operation were directed by there, not by the federal government in this effort.” Psaki said. (RELATED: Body Of Hero National Guardsman Recovered At The Border)

Texas Army National Guard Specialist Bishop E. Evans, 22, who was assigned to the U.S.-Mexico border as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, lost his life while saving the lives of two migrants, who were later said to be part of a drug trafficking operation, that appeared to be drowning, according to the Texas Military Department (TMD).

“Does the White House feel any responsibility for his death, given that there’s reporting that he lost his life allegedly trying to save two migrants who were smuggling drugs. This is a problem that the administration has been facing for sometime and has … been getting some criticism on. Does the White House feel at all responsible? And what more can you offer to people who are on the border, in border communities who are experiencing loss and trials like this,” Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich asked Psaki.

“We’ve long stated that our immigration system is broken, there needs to be more done to invest in smarter security to have a more effective asylum processing system, and we would welcome any efforts for any elected officials to work with us on that,” Psaki added in her reply.

Federal and local authorities discovered Evans’ body Monday and had been searching the river in Eagle Pass, Texas, since he went missing Friday.

Q: “Does the White House feel any responsibility” for the death of Texas National Guard Spc Bishop Evans? Psaki: “The National Guard work for the states… and his efforts and operations were not directed by the federal government.” pic.twitter.com/IjyCYD92fi — Citizens for Renewing America (@amrenewcitizen) April 25, 2022

Psaki also offered her condolences to Evans’ family, acknowledging the difficultly of national guard soldiers’ service.

“I would note that of course our heart does go out to his family and to his loved ones … we know that national guard personnel, including him, risk their lives everyday to serve and protect others and again our hears go out to his family,” Psaki said.

