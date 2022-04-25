The Final ‘Ozark’ Episodes Come Out Friday On Netflix

“Ozark” wraps up for good this Friday on Netflix.

Part two of season four will be released April 29, and millions of fans are eagerly waiting to find out how the story of Marty Byrde and his family ends. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Ever since “Ozark” premiered on Netflix, it’s been one of the best shows on TV, and it’s probably the greatest performance of Jason Bateman’s career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark)

Following Marty, Wendy, their two kids and everyone else as they navigate the world of laundering money has been so much fun, and it’s now time for the saga to end.

This Friday, we’ll get the final seven episodes of the hit series, and I can’t wait to binge all of them.

Considering the epic ending to part one of season four with Wyatt and Darlene getting murdered, expectations are through to roof to see how “Ozark” concludes.

‘Ozark’ Fans Are Speechless After Multiple Shocking Deaths https://t.co/xlO3z36Snh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 24, 2022

Honestly, I have no idea what to expect, but I know that it’s going to be great. The show has kept us on our toes for years, and now, we get to find out how it all ends this Friday.

If that doesn’t have you excited, I don’t know what to tell you!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark)

Make sure to check out the final episodes of “Ozark” this Friday on Netflix. You know I’ll be watching and I’ll have a recap available for all of you as soon as possible!