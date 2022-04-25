REPORT: The Panthers Won’t Trade For Baker Mayfield Before The Draft, Might Not Trade For Him At All

It sounds like the chances of Baker Mayfield going to the Panthers might be falling apart.

The Browns have been trying to trade Mayfield ever since the team acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, and the Panthers have been viewed as a likely trade partner.

Well, don’t expect it to happen in the coming days.

A Very Unexpected Team Might Be In The Mix To Land Baker Mayfield. Will Fans Revolt? https://t.co/4mxPUgvcz7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 18, 2022

The Panthers aren’t expected to trade for Mayfield prior to the draft, and there’s a chance the team won’t trade for him at all, according to Ian Rapoport.

The #Panthers are not expected to trade for #Browns QB Baker Mayfield prior to the first round of the NFL Draft, sources say, if they do it at all. Thursday has to play out first, before any other options are considered. Carolina picks No. 6. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2022

The lack of interest in Baker Mayfield is nothing short of stunning. We’re talking about a guy who won the Heisman and was the first overall pick just a few years ago.

Now, at the age of 27, no teams seem interested in rushing to acquire the former Oklahoma star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield)

As I’ve said before, I’m honestly not convinced at all the Panthers would even get an upgrade over Sam Darnold if they do trade for Mayfield.

I’ve seen nothing to convince me Mayfield would do any better or worse with Carolina than Darnold. They’re very similar in level of skill, but the latter doesn’t have any baggage.

They might just want to stick with who they currently have.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield)

No matter what, it’s going to be very interesting to see how this shakes out down the stretch.