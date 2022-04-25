Tampa Bay Bandits Player Antonio Reed Sits On A Player’s Head During A Game Against The New Orleans Breakers

Tampa Bay Bandits player Antonio Reed pulled off a bizarre move Sunday during a loss to the New Orleans Breakers.

During the 34-3 blowout loss for the Bandits, Reed sat on a New Orleans player’s head and it was a downright strange situation. You can watch the situation play out below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

WHAT is going on in the USFL??? pic.twitter.com/UeUFb8aON9 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 24, 2022

What the hell was Reed doing during that play? Sitting on a guy’s head like that should be an automatic reason to get in a brawl.

If another man sits on your head, you should be allowed to immediately swing on them without any consequences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Bandits (@usflbandits)

On the other hand, the USFL needs as much attention as possible and a player sitting on a guy’s head is bound to move the needle. How do I know that? Well, the video of Reed’s actions currently has 1.4 million.

So, people are definitely paying attention. That’s not to say what he did was smart, but it certainly generated some serious attention for the spring league.

When you’re a new football league, you need eyeballs and Reed’s actions got the job done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Breakers (@usflbreakers)

Still, it was incredibly stupid and I don’t think anyone would have blamed the Breakers if a fight started.