Viral Video Appears To Show DaBaby Involved In A Violent Altercation

DaBaby allegedly got in a fight with another musician in a video going viral.

In a video tweeted by No Jumper, the star rapper allegedly attacked Wisdom, and things went from zero to 100 in the blink of an eye.

The alleged incident happened Friday night at the Spring Jam 2022 event in Columbus, South Carolina, according to Complex. You can watch the altercation unfold below.

#DaBaby tried to knock out his artist #Wisdom backstage at a concert 👀🥊 What do y’all think happened? pic.twitter.com/gs66HVKtuN — No Jumper (@nojumper) April 23, 2022

What the hell is DaBaby’s problem? He’s always in the news, and it’s pretty much never for good stuff. The man always seems to find himself in sticky situations.

What the hell is wrong with you to walk past someone and just start swinging on them like that? As a grown adult, what could motivate a person to do that?

The footage of DaBaby killing someone at Walmart has been released. pic.twitter.com/iwlOlPx83V — hy (@TheMindOfHY) April 25, 2022

Unless you think your life is on the line, I can’t imagine justification to throw a punch like that. It was a savage and brutal attack, and the worst part was the fact it looked like Wisdom didn’t even see it coming.

If you’re going to get in a brawl, you might as well square up like a man. Instead, the DaBaby appeared to just start swinging.

Make smarter decisions, folks. Make much smarter decisions.