‘They Don’t Seem To Care’: Texas AG Paxton Reacts To Biden’s Silence On Soldier’s Death At The Border

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called out President Joe Biden for not personally acknowledging the death of a national guardsman at the southern border, during an interview with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“So, it’s a little sad that they didn’t have some sympathy for the loss of life for our border situation that they are responsible for. I can’t make them care, they don’t seem to care,” Paxton told the DCNF. “And it’s sad that they won’t even say something in sympathetic tones towards what happened to this man and towards his family.”

Texas Army National Guard Specialist Bishop E. Evans, 22, died while saving two migrants, who were later said to be part of a drug trafficking operation, that appeared to be drowning in the Rio Grande river, according to the Texas Military Department (TMD). Authorities recovered Evans’ body Monday. (RELATED: CBP Makes Massive Fentanyl, Meth, And Heroin Seizures At The Border)

Paxton said that he’s sad about Evans’ death and recognized his valiant service.

“I’m sad, obviously. This is a man who cared about his country, who served his country who was willing to risk his life for other people. There’s really no greater love than anybody has to lay down their life for somebody else and that’s what he did,” he said. “I’m sad that we’re in a position where we have so many national guard and state police and even Border Patrol who are at risk because of the policies the Biden administration have adopted. It created a lot more risk for migrants, it created risk for people that are serving on the border.”

NEW: I asked Texas AG @KenPaxtonTX for his reaction on the terrible news that the missing soldier’s body was recovered yesterday at the border. I also asked him about the response from Jen Psaki and silence from Biden on this. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/UlD8xW9TFm — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) April 26, 2022

Biden, himself, has yet to address Evans’ death. White House press secretary Jen Psaki, however, did express condolences Monday to his family and loved ones.

When she was asked whether Biden felt any responsibility for Evans’ death, Psaki emphasized that he was at the border on state orders.

“I would note that the national guard work for the states, so he is an employee of the Texas National Guard and his efforts and his operation were directed by there, not by the federal government in this effort.” Psaki said.

“We’ve long stated that our immigration system is broken, there needs to be more done to invest in smarter security to have a more effective asylum processing system, and we would welcome any efforts for any elected officials to work with us on that,” Psaki added.

