Kirk Herbstreit Announces He’ll Miss The NFL Draft Because Of A Blood Clot

Kirk Herbstreit won’t be in Las Vegas for the NFL Draft.

The ESPN superstar is the face of College GameDay, and there are few people walking the planet with more knowledge about NFL prospects than him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Unfortunately, he’s been sidelined this year with a health issue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL Draft (@nfldraft)

“Doctors have recently found a blood clot in my system…Out of an abundance of caution, I think I’m just going to take a step back from this year’s draft coverage,” Herbstreit announced in a late Monday afternoon Instagram video.

You can watch his full comments below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirk Herbstreit (@kirkherbstreit)

Obviously, our thoughts are with Herbstreit during this unfortunate health situation, and we’re all pulling for him to get better.

I asked ESPN’s @KirkHerbstreit if @PennStateFball can still make the playoff if they lose to @OhioStateFB. He had an extremely detailed explanation on the potential scenario. Listen to what he had to say here: pic.twitter.com/axFIqxTE6R — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 6, 2019

You never want to see anyone get sick. That’s even truer when talking about a class act guy like Herbstreit. You never want to see bad things happen to good people.

Fortunately, it sounds like Herbstreit has the situation under control and his doctors are doing everything possible to make sure he gets through this blood clot issue as quickly as possibly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL Draft (@nfldraft)

While it’s a tough break that he won’t be on the broadcast, I have no doubt we’ll still have a ton of fun Thursday night when the first round gets underway!