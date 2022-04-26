Boat Crashes Into A Whale In Viral Video

Some tourists recently had a very rough time on the water after hitting a whale.

In a YouTube video shared by Zenger, tourists off the coast of Mexico were zipping around when a small boat collided with a humpback whale. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The collision was so fierce that the boat went airborne. You can watch the insane situation unfold below.

Of all the crazy videos we’ve seen involving nature over the past few months, I have no problem putting this one among the best.

Generally speaking, we see a lot of videos with sharks or alligators terrorizing certain areas. It’s to be expected of animals like that.

However, we’re not used to seeing whales send boats flying. That’s a serious escalation in the war between nature and humans. If whales are taking out boats, we have a big problem on our hands.

That also wasn’t some tiny canoe. It was a boat that I assume was relatively big and had a motor. Yet, it made no difference at the end of the day.

The whale still sent it flying.

Keep your head on a swivel, folks. The animals around us appear to be getting smarter!

H/T: BroBible